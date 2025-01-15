In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian from CPM Group provides an in-depth analysis of the global economic environment and its impact on precious metals markets. He begins by discussing CPM Group's 10-year economic projections, and the persistent uncertainty shaping global markets. Jeff then looks at the potential timing and depth of a recession, the effects of trade policies, and the influence of disaster reconstruction efforts on economic stability.

The discussion then moves to the key drivers for gold and silver prices, including tight market conditions, rising industrial demand, and investor activity.

The video concludes with a look at CPM Group expectations for the precious metals. Gold and silver prices could break out of their current consolidation phases, with higher prices anticipated in the first quarter; while platinum and palladium markets are expected to see continued price weakness.