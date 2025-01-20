In a surprising turn of events, World Liberty Fi commemorated Donald J. Trump’s inauguration as the 47th U.S. president by announcing $47 million purchases of Ethereum and Wrapped Bitcoin, alongside $4.7 million in AAVE, LINK, TRX, and ENA. This announcement follows their recent ETH selloff and the launch of Trump-themed meme coins, leaving many investors puzzled about their strategy.

Despite the bold investments, Ethereum’s response has been muted, failing to clear key resistance levels around $3,530. Bitcoin, however, bounced from $100K to reach a new all-time high of $109K, fueled by strong On-Balance Volume (OBV) gains and predictive wicks.

Bitcoin Holds Strong Amidst Market Volatility

Bitcoin's chart is sending mixed signals, though the bulls remain in control for now. The price rebounded quickly after piercing $100K, invalidating the Head & Shoulders concerns raised earlier. The daily TBO Cloud and RSI point to bullish momentum, while OBV’s rising moving average underscores market strength. The 4-hour chart supports this narrative, with BTC expected to push above $102K, potentially triggering a rally toward $108K. Stablecoin dominance’s drop below the TBO Cloud adds fuel to the optimism, signaling reduced market fear and increased risk-on sentiment.

Dominance Charts Highlight Altcoin Potential

Bitcoin Dominance (BTC.D) is flirting with overhead resistance but hasn’t decisively broken higher, offering hope for altcoin recovery.

Meanwhile, OTHERS.D is consolidating inside the daily TBO Cloud, with RSI showing resilience despite price weakness. The TOTAL and TOTAL2 market cap charts continue to hold above resistance levels, confirming them as support and hinting at further market-wide bullish moves.

BVOL7D and Macro Indicators Suggest an Altcoin Surge

BVOL7D, a critical metric for market volatility, has entered a reversal zone with a pending TBO Breakout, historically signaling bullish outcomes for altcoins. The DXY chart, while still strong, has printed bearish divergence signals on both daily and weekly timeframes, suggesting potential weakness that could favor crypto markets. Gold’s rally above the TBO Cloud further confirms a broader bullish trend across alternative assets.

Altcoins Show Mixed Reactions to Market Developments

XRP continues to lead the altcoin market, surging 17% following its TBO Breakout cluster. Similarly, AAVE jumped 18% on the World Liberty Fi announcement, while TRX managed a modest 4% gain. Stellar (XLM) and LINK are showing promising setups, benefiting from XRP’s momentum. Solana (SOL), despite the Trump-themed coin launches, has rebounded strongly, clearing long-term resistance and re-entering the daily TBO Cloud.

Other notable moves include KAS’s 27% rally, HBAR’s potential breakout, and FARTCOIN’s wild trading ranges, making it an attractive short-term play. On the more speculative end, HEX’s pending TBT Bullish Divergence could indicate a bottom, while SPX6900 continues to reach new all-time highs, showcasing significant trading interest.

Looking Ahead: Can Trump’s Crypto Moves Drive the Market?

As Trump takes office, the crypto market is eager for policy clarity, particularly on a potential Bitcoin Strategic Reserve. While no announcements have been made yet, the market’s resilience suggests optimism about his pro-crypto stance. For now, Bitcoin’s ability to hold above $100K will determine the short-term direction, while altcoins await the anticipated shift in dominance to stage their next rally. The coming days will reveal whether these bullish signals materialize into a sustained uptrend or if more volatility lies ahead.