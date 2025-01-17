(Kitco Commentary) - Gold prices demonstrated significant strength in New York trading on Monday, breaking through a critical technical barrier above $2750 and signaling a potential shift in market dynamics. This advance was fueled by concurrent weakness in both the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields, creating an optimal environment for the non-yield-bearing precious metal.

February gold futures settled at $2758.40 at the 4:30 PM EST closing bell, posting a gain of $18.30 or 0.67% per troy ounce. This upward movement aligned with notable weakness in the U.S. dollar index, which declined 1.39% over two trading sessions to 107.966. Treasury markets also softened considerably, with the two-year note yield falling 3.2 basis points to 4.259% and the benchmark 10-year yield dropping 6.3 basis points.

The technical landscape for gold has strengthened considerably as the metal overcame a significant double-top resistance level that had previously constrained prices below $2760. This pattern emerged from two distinct peaks – initially on November 22 when gold reached $2743 before falling $85, followed by a second attempt on December 12 reaching $2753.80 before retreating $48.60 the next day.

The subsequent decline took gold futures to $2600, where it found technical support on December 18, establishing a foundation for a measured advance. This methodical rally has not only recovered previous losses but has positioned gold above former resistance levels, opening the possibility of challenging the all-time record high above $2800 per ounce.

Market analysts point to persistent dollar weakness as a potential catalyst for further gains in gold. The greenback's recent retreat enhances gold's appeal to international investors, potentially driving additional buying interest in the precious metals market.

Looking ahead, market participants are monitoring several key factors that could influence gold's trajectory, including upcoming economic data, Federal Reserve policy decisions, and geopolitical developments. Gold's ability to maintain positions above recently breached resistance levels will be crucial for confirming the rally's sustainability.

With continued pressure on the dollar and yields, gold appears well-positioned to test new historical highs in upcoming sessions, though traders remain mindful of the metal's characteristic volatility and its sensitivity to shifting market conditions.

