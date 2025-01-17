Bitcoin has maintained its momentum, closing nearly 4% up yesterday despite hitting resistance at $106,000. While this rejection at TBO Resistance is notable, the overall sentiment remains bullish, with daily indicators like the TBO Cloud, OBV, and volume showing strength. The weekly chart also continues to signal a healthy uptrend. The key level to watch now is $100,000, which serves as a critical support. A break below could lead to leveraged long liquidations, but so far, Bitcoin has shown resilience.

Ethereum Faces Challenges Despite Optimism

Ethereum remains a point of contention, with some seeing buying opportunities. However, ETH has struggled to overcome key resistance levels, including the 0.786 Fibonacci level at $3,375 and TBO Resistance at $4,007. The lack of momentum has been perplexing, particularly given its integration into World Liberty Financial's ecosystem. Ethereum's underperformance raises questions about internal strategy, especially as the broader market trends upward.

Dominance Charts Signal Mixed Market Sentiment

Stablecoin dominance is raising red flags with three TBO Close Shorts appearing on the 4-hour chart in the past three days. Historically, such signals have preceded market-wide pullbacks. Bitcoin dominance is retreating slightly but remains elevated, while the OTHERS.D chart for smaller altcoins continues to show bearish consolidation. However, the "Top 10 Dominance" chart rose by 2% yesterday, suggesting larger-cap assets may lead the next wave of movement.

OTHERS Market: Resistance and Potential Breakout

The OTHERS market chart is forming a bullish pennant, signaling potential upward momentum. With multiple resistance tests and zero support breaches, the odds favor a breakout. Historically, similar rallies have lasted approximately 33 days, moving rapidly and catching traders off guard. A breakout above resistance could signal significant altcoin gains.

BVOL7D and Altcoins: Signs of Reversal

BVOL7D, an indicator of Bitcoin’s expected volatility, is beginning to stall, with daily RSI at overbought levels. A decline in BVOL7D could catalyze a bounce in altcoins. In the meantime, Solana is holding strong at daily TBO Resistance, and APT is flashing pre-breakout signals with two TBT Bullish Divergence indicators near support.

Altcoins to Watch: XMR, POPCAT, and More

Monero (XMR) stands out, with strong volume, OBV, and a bullish TBO Slow line on the daily chart. The rally may be fueled by the lifting of OFAC sanctions on Tornado Cash, signaling renewed interest in privacy-focused coins. POPCAT has surged 43% in three days, though its history of volatility warrants caution.

PYTH, like APT, is showing early breakout signals with bullish divergence patterns.

Market Outlook: Bullish Long-Term, Volatile Short-Term

Despite short-term volatility and mixed signals from dominance charts, the overall market sentiment remains bullish. Bitcoin’s resilience above $100K and its ability to hold higher lows reinforce the macro uptrend. Altcoins are gearing up for potential breakouts, but traders should remain cautious and prepared for rapid movements in either direction. As the crypto market matures, strategic plays and timely entries remain key to navigating these dynamic conditions.