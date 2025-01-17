(Kitco Commentary) - The gold market is experiencing a pivotal moment as Trump's economic policies have revitalized and energized the already bullish landscape for gold. President Trump's aggressive trade policies generated significant investor interest because gold’s ability as a strategic asset to offset the effect higher inflation.

Trump's initial policy moves have been characterized by a series of bold executive actions, including proposed tariffs, immigration reforms, and withdrawal from international agreements. These actions are creating ripple effects across financial markets, particularly in how investors perceive inflation hedges and safe-haven assets.

The proposed tariff strategy is a key driver of potential gold price momentum. Trump has suggested implementing tariffs of approximately 25% on Canada and Mexico, and 10% on Chinese imports, beginning on February 1st. Deutsche Bank estimates that these tariffs could drive inflation from 2.9% in December to 3.7% by the end of 2025, potentially increasing overall inflation by 1.2%.

Goldman Sachs analysts predict that these inflationary pressures could significantly boost gold demand. As import costs rise and consumer prices increase, investors are likely to allocate more funds to gold as a protective financial instrument. The metal's traditional role as an inflation hedge becomes increasingly attractive in this economic climate.

Gold could also offset the effects of a weakening of the U.S. dollar. Trump's proposed tax cuts and deregulation measures, while designed to stimulate economic activity will increase our national debt and federal deficit.

Geopolitical uncertainty further enhances gold's appeal. Trump's assertive foreign policy approach has historically created global market tensions, positioning gold as an attractive safe-haven asset. Investors are closely monitoring the interplay between inflation trends and potential Federal Reserve actions.

As of 4:20 PM EDT gold futures is currently fixed at $2777.40 after factoring in today’s gain of $15.30. Gold traded to an intraday high of $2794.80, about $30 below $2826.20, the all-time record high that occurred on October 31, 2024.

For those who want more information on our premium service, please click the link Premium Service

Wishing you, as always good trading,