In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group reviews some of the myths and misinformation surrounding the gold and silver markets. He discusses the realities of gold and silver supply, why fears of government confiscation are misplaced, and how U.S. Treasury gold holdings remain intact despite any rumors to the contrary. Jeff also explains the difference between 1930s gold policies and those today, to show why modern economic conditions render the idea of confiscation irrelevant.
The presentation then moves on to CPM Group's gold market outlook during 2025, expected price movements, macroeconomic influences, and political uncertainties.