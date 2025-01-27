The Federal Reserve maintained its benchmark interest rate at the 4.25-4.50% target range following the conclusion of its first Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting of the year. While acknowledging that inflation remains "somewhat elevated," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell emphasized the central bank's unwavering commitment to achieving its 2% inflation target.

During the post-meeting press conference, Powell underscored that the Federal Reserve would need to see "real progress on inflation or some weakness in the labor market" before considering any policy adjustments. This stance follows last year's monetary policy actions, which included three rate cuts totaling 100 basis points.

The Fed Chairman notably addressed recent political pressure, particularly following former President Trump's comments at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where Trump stated he would "demand that interest rates drop immediately." Powell reaffirmed the Fed's independence, stating he has had "no contact" with Trump and declining to comment on the President's remarks. "The public should be confident that we will continue to do our work as we always have, focusing on using our tools to achieve our goals and really keeping our heads down and doing our work," Powell affirmed.

When questioned about the potential impact of tariffs on the economy, Powell emphasized the complexity and uncertainty surrounding such measures. "There is a wide range of possibilities when it comes to the potential effects of tariffs," he explained, noting that variables including duration, scope, potential retaliation, and consumer impact remain uncertain. The Fed's approach, he indicated, would be to monitor developments while drawing on historical experience and economic literature.

The markets responded relatively calmly to the Fed's decision, with gold futures showing modest movement. The April contract settled at $2,796.40, down $2.50 for the session, reflecting the largely anticipated nature of the Fed's announcement.

This measured response from both the Federal Reserve and financial markets suggests a period of policy stability ahead, as the central bank maintains its data-dependent approach while balancing inflation concerns with overall economic strength

