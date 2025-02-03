Precious metals markets experienced significant volatility this week, with gold prices demonstrating remarkable resilience and ultimately reaching a new all-time record high. After an initial decline of 1.15% in early trading, gold quickly rebounded and closed with substantial gains in New York.

The most active April gold contract settled at $2,855, marking a $24.50 increase and representing a nearly 7% rise from the year's low of $2,638 on January 6. Notably, gold achieved record highs not only in US dollars but also in multiple international currencies.

The price surge coincides with President Trump's controversial tariff announcements targeting Canada, Mexico, and China. The proposed tariffs include a 25% import levy on products from Canada and Mexico, and a 10% tariff on Chinese goods. These trade measures are expected to potentially constrain US economic growth and potentially trigger inflationary pressures.

In response to the tariff announcements, both Canada and Mexico swiftly implemented retaliatory tariffs on US products, escalating concerns about a potential global trade conflict. However, diplomatic negotiations quickly followed, with President Trump engaging directly with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Diplomatic breakthroughs emerged from these discussions. Mexico agreed to deploy 10,000 troops to its border to address concerns about fentanyl trafficking and illegal migration, in exchange for a month-long tariff suspension. Similarly, Canada committed to deploying 10,000 frontline personnel and implementing a $200 million directive targeting organized crime and fentanyl.

Concurrent with these trade developments, central banks worldwide are adjusting their monetary policies. The US Federal Reserve maintained its benchmark interest rate between 4.25% and 4.5%, with analysts anticipating potential rate cuts later in the year, potentially as early as the May Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

Other central banks are signaling monetary policy shifts. The Bank of Canada reduced its main interest rate and concluded its quantitative tightening policy. The European Central Bank and Swedish Riksbank similarly implemented rate cuts, while the Reserve Bank of India and People's Bank of China indicated plans to increase liquidity and loosen monetary restrictions.

