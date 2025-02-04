Gold reached another historic peak in trading today, with April futures settling at $2,873.70, representing a gain of $23 (0.81%). This marks the second consecutive day that gold has surpassed its previous record set on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. While it took roughly three months for gold to breach its previous high, current market fundamentals suggest continued upward momentum is likely.

The precious metal's surge has been bolstered by significant dollar weakness over the past two days. The dollar index fell 0.43% to 107.991, continuing its descent from Monday's peak of 109.915. Yesterday’s intra-day high of 109.915 was unsustainable and resulted in the index retreating and settling at 108.465. The last time the dollar index was at yesterday’s level above 109 was November 2022.

Trade Tensions and Tariffs

While Canada and Mexico received 30-day grace periods to negotiate tariff resolutions, China faced immediate implementation of new trade barriers. Beijing's response was swift and comprehensive. The Associated Press reported that China announced retaliatory tariffs on select American imports and launched an antitrust investigation into Google, actions that coincided with the activation of President Trump's new levies on Chinese products.

This latest exchange echoes the 2018 trade tensions, when both nations engaged in a cycle of escalating tariffs. However, analysts note key differences in the current situation. Gary Ng, senior economist at Natixis Corporate and Investment Banking in Hong Kong, explains: "It's aiming for finding measures that maximize the impact and also minimize the risk that the Chinese economy may face... At the same time... China is trying to increase its bargaining chips."

The current trade dispute appears more nuanced than its 2018 predecessor. China has demonstrated greater strategic sophistication, implementing a broader range of countermeasures that extend beyond simple tariffs to affect multiple sectors of the U.S. economy. However, Beijing must balance its response against domestic economic considerations, given China's significant dependence on international trade.

As the administration maintains its commitment to tariff policies, the impact will likely be felt most acutely by consumers in affected nations, as these measures typically contribute to increased inflationary pressures.

