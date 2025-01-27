In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group provides a comprehensive market update on gold and silver prices as they reach critical levels. Gold has surged past $2,900, while silver is testing $33 per ounce. Jeff looks at the key drivers of these price movements, including political and economic uncertainties, rising inflationary pressures, and investor sentiment.

With a potential U.S. recession and higher inflation in 2025 looking more likely, gold and silver have attracted more interest. Jeff discusses seasonal price trends, recent ETF inflows, and increased physical gold purchases.

Silver has lagged behind gold but remains supported by healthy fabrication and investment demand. The gold-silver ratio has narrowed slightly, and with strong futures contract activity, silver may test higher resistance

The video also covers the strength of the U.S. dollar and its impact on gold and silver prices; as well as broader market concerns, including risks of recession, and potential stock market declines.