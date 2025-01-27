(Kitco Commentary) - It was another wild week in the markets and a relatively long week, with Gold starting on Monday with a $70 trading range, and over a dollar swing in Silver. The news of proposed tariffs on Canada and Mexico sent shockwaves through the financial markets. By the end of the trading session, a relief rally transpired after Mexico and Canada made concessions delaying imposed tariffs till March.

I can only imagine the chaos at the Federal Reserve following last month's pause in interest-rate cuts while adopting a "wait-and-see" approach regarding the actions of the new US administration. There's unease about what lies ahead and any ripple effects for monetary policy.

The US bond market warns us that imposing tariffs on top trading partners risks fueling inflation and slowing economic growth. Higher import prices should rekindle inflation and raise concerns about stagflation (higher inflation and lower growth), leaving the Federal Reserve likely to keep interest rates on hold while feeling the pressure to make multiple interest rate cuts.

The impact on Gold and Silver will continue to keep central banks diversifying reserves. At the same time, private investors and speculators should add to holdings to hedge against growth risks and a deterioration in the economy and labor market. To help you gain exposure to the Gold market, a new 1-ounce futures contract offers a pocket-sized approach that delivers full-sized potential. You can learn more about starting small with the benefits of Gold futures by registering for additional information here: Get Gold access now

The dynamics of Silver leave speculators in a position to potentially capitalize on the rising price of Gold while, at the same time, injecting a stimulus into the world's second-largest economy to backstop any economic downturn from a prolonged trade war. This scenario may be playing out with Copper being the best-performing metal year-to-date. Remember, China is the largest consumer of Copper, and oftentimes, front runs a rally in the silver market due to its strong industrial correlation. If you enjoy reading about strategies, insights, and in-depth analysis of Gold and Silver, the Metals Edge is a new Blue Line Futures product developed for Swing and Long-Term Traders. The daily report focuses on Gold and Silver and identifies trends, entry and exit points, seasonal tendencies, and option strategies. To register for a free two-week trial of the Metals Edge, you can do so here: Get Metals Edge.