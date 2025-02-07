Gold prices achieved a historic milestone before retreating today, as investors processed congressional testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and recent trade policy announcements from President Trump. The precious metal's most active April contract reached an unprecedented $2,968.50 before experiencing a sustained decline. As of 5:30 PM EST the most active April futures contract is currently fixed at $2,927.60, after factoring in today’s $9.20 price decline.

The day's trading pattern revealed significant volatility, with prices falling to $2,942 within twenty minutes of reaching the record high. A methodical nine-hour decline followed, pushing gold to an intraday low of $2,907 before a modest recovery into the closing bell.

Market sentiment was primarily shaped by two key developments. President Trump's Sunday announcement of planned 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, proposed without exceptions or exemptions, heightened concerns about potential trade conflicts. The protectionist measure, intended to support struggling domestic industries, raised fears of retaliatory actions from trading partners and the possibility of a broader trade war.

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell's congressional testimony also significantly influenced market dynamics. In his opening remarks, Powell indicated the central bank remains cautious about interest rate reductions, citing robust economic conditions and inflation persistently above the Fed's 2% target. Following three rate cuts in 2024, the Federal Reserve has maintained current rates, with analysts widely expecting this stance to continue at the March 19 FOMC meeting.

Market participants are closely monitoring Powell's two-day testimony for insights into future monetary policy, particularly ahead of tomorrow's consumer price index release. A higher-than-expected inflation reading could challenge current market expectations of two additional rate cuts this year.

The precious metal's retreat from record territory also reflected profit-taking by traders following gold's remarkable ascent since mid-December, during which it gained approximately $370, or 14.25%. This pullback suggests investors are capitalizing on the recent rally while reassessing monetary policy prospects and trade tensions.

The combination of heightened trade concerns, inflation worries, and persistent geopolitical uncertainties initially drove gold to its record peak. However, Powell's relatively hawkish stance on interest rates, coupled with profit-taking pressure, ultimately led to the day's modest decline, highlighting the complex interplay of factors currently influencing precious metals markets.

For those who want more information on our premium service, please click the link Premium Service

Wishing you, as always good trading,