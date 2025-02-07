S&P 500 trapped the bears again Monday, call right on the money. Yields are though less willing to retreat, and the upswing (10y through 4.50%) is here – with Powell heading to testify, we have plenty to look forward for as markets are adjusting to fewer cuts and coming later as talked in your extensive Sunday‘s article.

USD is also moving up, but the real shift, amongs the right gold, oil and equities calls delivered for clients, is to be found in S&P 500 sectors, and continued broadening of leadership (we got a daily XLF hiccup, right before the testimony and inflation data) with not Mag 7, but other names stealing the spotlight as talked in today‘s packed video.

Certainly, the Friday hits are taking less time to recover Monday and Tuesday, but I‘m wary of seeing a sectoral constellation of yesterday – I‘m diving into the details in the full article. Let‘s start with the yields chart, and what it‘s doing to tech today premarket (SMCI key event today really, and I am leaning bullish, same for NVDA if the earnings turn out well, much volatility ahead – implications talked with clients, what to expect before and after). Did I mention the steel and aluminum tariffs, which formed part of my late day predictions not just as regards oil?

Keep enjoying the lively Twitter feed with my tab open at all times (notifications on aren't enough) – combine with subscribing to extras on my daily Youtube channel (turn notifications on) and of course Telegram that always delivers my extra calls (head off to Twitter to talk to me there) – but getting the key daily analytics right into your mailbox is the bedrock.

So, make sure you‘re signed up for the free newsletter and make use of Twitter, Telegram and Youtube - benefit and find out why I'm for years the most blocked market analyst and trader on Twitter.

Let‘s move right into the charts (all courtesy of www.stockcharts.com) – today‘s full scale article contains 4 more of them, with commentaries.

Tired of seeing those red boxes instead of way more valuable information? Try the premium services based on what and how you trade, with my 1:1 support – great community where clients come always first.

Thank you for having read today‘s free analysis, which is a small part of my site‘s daily premium Monica's Trading Signals covering all the markets you're used to (stocks, bonds, gold, silver, miners, oil, copper, cryptos), and of the daily premium Monica's Stock Signals presenting stocks and bonds only. Both publications feature real-time trade calls and intraday updates. Forget not the lively intraday Telegram channels for indices, stocks, gold and oil - here is how you can join any advantageous combination of these.

Go beyond the free Monica‘s Insider Club serving instant publishing notifications and other content useful for making your own trade moves.

Turn notifications on, and have my Twitter profile (tweets only) opened in a fresh tab so as not to miss a thing – such as extra intraday opportunities. Thanks for all your support that makes this great ride possible!

Thank you,