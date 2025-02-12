In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group explains what’s really behind the latest surge in silver prices, why silver jumped to over $34, and what is likely to happen next. He also explains why this movement is similar to past price surges, including what happened in April 2011.

Jeff discusses the real factors behind the current rally—primarily futures contract rolls—and whether silver is on the brink of a supply crisis or if the entire financial system is collapsing.

He also looks at how gold and silver flows between London and New York follow arbitrage patterns, and do not signal a shortage.

With silver approaching $35, Jeff shares CPM Group's forecast for the metal, and why past patterns suggest a pullback is likely.