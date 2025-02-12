Gold prices are volatile due to the U.S. currency, inflation predictions, and geopolitical uncertainty. Several major economic developments in the closing weeks of February might affect gold prices. We will analyse these occurrences and how gold may respond to good and bad economic data.



1. Feb 18, 2025: President Trump's Speech



President Trump's February 18 address might cause market turbulence. While the speech is considered "tentative," markets will keenly watch any pronouncements about U.S. economic strategy, fiscal stimulus, trade ties, or tariff preparations.



Possible Effect on Gold:



Better Than Expected (Dovish Remarks): If President Trump favours low interest rates or tariff delays, the currency may drop. A weakening currency makes gold a more appealing store of wealth, potentially raising gold prices.



Worse Than Expected (Hawkish Remarks): Gold prices might fall if the president's speech raises worries about economic plans that could strengthen the currency or tighten monetary conditions. A tougher tariff policy might enhance market volatility and dollar demand, lowering gold prices.



2. February 19, 2025 FOMC Minutes



The February 19 Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes will reveal the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook. Given the market's sensitivity to interest rates, this meeting's minutes are key for determining whether the Fed will tighten or ease monetary policy in the coming months.



Possible Effect on Gold:



Better Than Expected (Hawkish Tone): If the FOMC minutes reveal a more hawkish stance, with indications that the Fed may continue raising rates to combat inflation, gold could come under pressure. Higher interest rates tend to support the U.S. currency, making non-yielding assets like gold less appealing. In this event, gold prices may decline as investors alter their portfolios in favor of U.S. treasuries or other interest-bearing assets.



Worse Than Expected (Dovish Tone): Conversely, if the FOMC minutes show a more dovish stance or a delay in future rate rises owing to economic worries or inflationary pressures, gold might experience a surge. In this circumstance, investors may rush to gold as a hedge against inflation or as a safe-haven asset during economic instability.



3. Feb 20, 2025 U.S. Unemployment Claims



One of the most highly followed economic indicators is weekly jobless claims statistics. The consensus jobless claims estimate for the week ending February 15 is 214K, up from 213K. This data point will reveal labour market and economic health.



Possible Effect on Gold:



Better Than Expected (Lower Claims): Lower unemployment claims would signal labour market strength, bolstering the U.S. economy. As claims decline, the Fed may feel less need to loosen monetary policy. Gold prices may fall as investors expect higher interest rates and a stronger currency.



Poorer Than Expected (Higher Claims): Higher claims may indicate a weaker labour market, prompting the Federal Reserve to rethink tightening policy. In this instance, economic weakness may stimulate anticipation of rate reduction or stimulus measures, which boost gold prices.



4. Flash Manufacturing PMI, February 21, 2025



Flash Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) predicts manufacturing activity and economic health early. Strong PMIs imply strong economic growth, while poor ones signal slowdown. The February Flash Manufacturing PMI is predicted to be 51.2, down from 52.4.



Possible Effect on Gold:



If the Flash Manufacturing PMI is higher than projected, it might boost market confidence by predicting a speedier manufacturing rebound. A good PMI would boost the currency and bond rates, lowering gold prices. Gold demand may decrease as the economy grows.



Gold may gain from a flight to safety if the PMI is worse than expected, indicating slower economic growth. A negative PMI may raise global economic fears, encouraging investors to buy gold for its protection, raising prices.



Price Chart & Technical Analysis

The gold price shows that the RSI is coming off its high but still predicts that more sell off can take place as it is well away from over normal reading of 50. The important support (green) and resistance (red) zones are shown on the chart

Gold trading: Chart by Exness



Conclusion: Gold's Future?



These major economic developments will determine gold's price in the next weeks. Stronger-than-expected statistics might boost investor confidence in the U.S. economy, strengthening the currency and lowering gold prices. As investors seek refuge in gold, economic disappointment or weakness might propel gold higher.



The Federal Reserve's monetary policy, as shown by FOMC minutes and jobless claims, will also influence market inflation and interest rate expectations. Gold's price will remain susceptible to U.S. economic data and geopolitical events, maintaining its safe-haven reputation.



Investors should actively follow these events to predict gold prices, since any divergence from expectations may cause major price changes.