S&P 500 again respected my supports, and even the premium given first one of 6,135 put up some fight premarket. Those that had to be respected – 6,115 and 6,125 – held with ease, and the late session S&P 500 ascent had been no surprise to clients. Even on Grok 3 release hitting META, or PLTR parabola getting broken through a new financing announcement (dilution), the two key indices can and do hold up well as the main theme is one of rotations. I‘m talking WMT and BABA today below, too!

What though had I mentioned in yesterday‘s video as the true driver of equities coming back to the fore? It‘s rates, and FOMC minutes didn‘t rock the boat of an otherwise sectorally risk-off day – the two bond auctions sent a clear message as to what to expect next, and I‘m diving into the effects in today‘s packed video.

After delivering for clients in calling for precious metals recovery off Friday‘s selloff, yesterday‘s decline in the metals didn‘t leave them surprised either – and the oil ascent calls had worked out great too, we see that in energy stocks being among the better performing sectors, bucking materials.

Forget not about the dollar and yen either – the key question that I‘m answering below, is whether we‘re seeing fear or greed ruling in the markets right now.

Finally, a little preview of yesterday‘s precious metals analysis (together with today‘s chart) so that you have an idea of what an average accurate call looks like.

(…) Intraday volatility is rising, volume is high, and depending on today‘s auctions (will high yields get magnified by gold retreat? that‘s the variable to watch today), we may get a shallow sideways to even up day today, or up til $40 daily range – all scenarios are on the table for today, but I lean towards a slightly down day vs. yesterday‘s close – same for silver, and copper weakness is indicative of the China surprise that I described in the opening part of today‘s analysis.

Let's move right into the charts

