Gold is testing levels near the key $3,000 an ounce threshold. Gold started 2025 with a bang, breaking out of a post-election slump to increase by 7.3% last month, and it looks very close to breaking through this key psychological mark.

Will $3,000 an ounce gold be what finally spurs western investors into this gold bull market?

Only time will tell, but that time is nearly at hand as gold rises on a weaker dollar and geopolitical conflict that includes the economic outlook, inflation, conflict between Russia and Ukraine, conflict between Israel and Hamas, as well as tariffs and immigration policy. Economic uncertainty is continuing to drive safe haven demand, which was also primarily responsible for last year's 27% gains in gold.

After breaking $3,000, what comes next for gold?

Analysts are already raising the year-end targets for gold spot prices, and how high spot prices will go in 2025 remains to be seen. What IS certain is that gold belongs in every investor's portfolio. Yet many are missing the mark... failing to take advantage of current prices, which are LOW compared to where many analysts expect gold spot prices to be in the coming years.



American investors cannot afford to miss out on the current rally in gold.