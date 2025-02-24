(Kitco Commentary) - Gold prices have experienced a remarkable upward trajectory since mid-December, culminating in a record high before showing signs of a pullback. The precious metal surged from $2,599.60 on December 18 to an all-time high of $2,974 yesterday, representing a 14.46% gain ($375) in just over two months.

This recent rally follows two significant price advances in 2023. From mid-February, gold climbed from just below $2,000 per ounce to $2,448.80, yielding a $451 gain. Later, between late July and September's end, prices rose by $362, moving from $2,351 to $2,708.

With the current rally approaching the magnitude of last year's advances, market participants have begun considering exit strategies.

Commerzbank analysts noted in a recent report that "Apparently, these investors consider the upside potential of gold to be exhausted, and are therefore taking profits." They cited the latest CFTC Commitments of Traders data as evidence, which showed managed money funds reducing gold long positions by nearly 12,000 contracts.

Despite a substantial net long position exceeding 200,000 contracts remaining, this reduction signals potential exhaustion in gold's upward momentum.

As of 5:30 PM EDT, April gold futures were trading at $2,928.60, down $40.30 (1.36%) for the day. The contract touched an intraday low of $2,897 before recovering slightly during the final hours of New York trading.

Market sentiment appears to reflect that gold had become overbought following its recent parabolic surge. However, today's price decline occurs against a backdrop of escalating trade tensions, as U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to impose a 10% tariff on energy imports from Canada, along with a 25% levy on goods from both Canada and Mexico—America's two largest trading partners. These import taxes, combined with the existing 10% tariff on Chinese imports, are expected to hamper global economic growth and suppress demand.

Analysts at Saxo Bank observed that "Safe-haven demand remained strong amid tariff concerns. President Trump confirmed tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports will proceed, keeping inflation and trade war risks in focus."

The juxtaposition of profit-taking behavior against heightened geopolitical and trade tensions creates an intriguing dynamic for gold's near-term outlook.

On a technical basis according to a stochastic study gold has been overbought after the %K and the %D broke above 80 in the middle of January.

