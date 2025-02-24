(Kitco Commentary) - Gold futures appear to have stabilized following yesterday's $40 price decline, posting fractional gains and a higher intraday low today. Many market participants had questioned whether the sharp decline signaled the beginning of a correction after gold's remarkable run, which has seen prices surge approximately $375 (14.46%) since December 18's low of $2,599.60.

As of 4:30 PM EST, the most active April contract of gold futures traded at $2,933.80, registering a modest gain of $5.00 (0.17%).

Given gold's substantial appreciation over just two months, a price correction could reasonably occur at any time. However, the fundamentals driving the recent rally are intrinsically linked to President Trump's trade policies. Expectations that Trump will proceed with his plan to impose import tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico beginning March 4 continue to bolster gold prices.

Trump initially announced intentions to implement tariffs on China, Mexico, and Canada. Following discussions with the presidents of Mexico and Canada, he delayed imposing tariffs on these two nations for 30 days, while moving forward with a 10% tariff on Chinese imports. The administration has also recently threatened to extend tariffs to European goods.

Market analysts are concerned these policies will increase consumer prices, potentially elevating the U.S. inflation rate. In response, investors have been restructuring their portfolios with greater emphasis on safe-haven assets.

On Monday, gold futures reached another record closing price with the April contract settling at $2,968.90. This valuation prompted some short-term traders to liquidate positions and secure profits yesterday.

However, selling pressure proved brief as market participants prepare for the possibility that Trump will implement his tariff plans, which many believe could trigger a full-blown trade war with key trading partners.

According to MT Newswires, "The threat of a spreading trade war that would cut into the global economy and boost inflation is unsettling markets and consumers. The Conference Board on Tuesday reported U.S. consumer confidence this month fell to the lowest in more than three years."

If Trump proceeds with tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports next week while maintaining those on Chinese goods, the resulting economic uncertainty will likely continue to drive investors toward safe-haven assets considered reliable stores of value, further supporting gold's recent gains.

