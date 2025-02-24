In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group takes a look at the fabricated myth of silver deficits. He discusses why claims of a supply shortage simply don’t add up, how silver investment demand gets misrepresented, and why this has lead to the exaggerated deficit often seen is silver commentary.
He also provides a timely update on the gold and silver markets, discussing recent price movements, macroeconomic concerns, and investor behavior. With markets reacting to recession fears, central bank policies, and political uncertainty, understanding real supply and demand dynamics is more important than ever.