(Kitco Commentary) - Today’s major economic data missed the headline and gold prices have undergone substantial fluctuations, which is indicative of the market's susceptibility to changing economic indicators and geopolitical developments. The price of the precious metal is $2,910 an ounce right now, keeping its 11.35% year-to-date rise.

What Is Impacting the Price of Gold Today?

The Chances of Tariff Exemptions

Recent comments by U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick have given people hope that the new 25% taxes on imports from Canada and Mexico might not apply to everything. Lutnick said that some industries, like the car business, might get help. President Donald Trump is expected to make his choice later today. Investors are optimistic about this development, which points to a possible easing of trade conflicts that have previously made people want safe investments like gold.

ADP Employment Data That Lets Us Down

The ADP National Employment Report, which came out today, showed that private sector jobs grew by only 77,000 in February. This was much less than the 141,000 jobs that were expected and the smallest gain since July 2024. Some of the reasons for this slowdown are policy instability and a drop in consumer spending, which makes businesses hesitant to hire. When job numbers are lower than expected, they often make gold prices go up because they may mean that the economy is weakening and that monetary policy could change.

Strong ISM Services PMI

The ISM Services PMI for February was 53.5, which was higher than the expected 52.5. This was in contrast to the weak job statistics. This shows that the services sector is still growing, which shows that a big part of the economy is strong. Even though this information is good, it makes the economic picture more complicated, which changes how investors think about gold.

What is Next For Gold?

The U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP)

report Since the ADP numbers were not good, all eyes are now on the U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report that will be released on Friday. The latest prediction is that 159,000 jobs will be created. If the NFP data also doesn't meet forecasts, it could lead to more debate about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy, which could be good for gold prices because it creates more economic volatility.

Meeting of the European Central Bank (ECB)

The ECB is going to meet tomorrow, and people in the market are guessing that rates might be lowered to help the Eurozone economy. A move like this could make the euro weaker, which would indirectly make the U.S. dollar stronger. But if the rate cut is seen as an effort to boost growth, it could boost investor trust, which would make safe-haven investments like gold less appealing. If, on the other hand, the rate cut leads to greater worries about the economy, buyers may turn to gold.

Technical Price Levels

On the 4-hour time frame, the price seems to be forming a highly bullish pattern and that is the reverse head and shoulder pattern. This technical pattern is highly respected among traders and the pattern is considered to be highly bullish. Given the fact that the US NFP data will be released on Friday and today’s number has been highly disappointing there are chances that we may actually see a big break in the price which may push the price once again close towards the all time high and further closer to the price level of $3,000.

CFD Gold Trading chart by: Exness

In short, a lot of different economic factors and policy choices are affecting the price of gold right now. Traders should keep an eye on upcoming data reports and global events, as these will have a big impact on the price of the valuable metal in the near future.