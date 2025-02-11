Excitement is ramping up in the crypto market ahead of this Friday’s White House Crypto Summit, with a notable lineup of industry figures set to attend. Representatives from Bitcoin (Michael Saylor), Ethereum (Vitalik Buterin), Solana (Kyle Samani), XRP (Brad Garlinghouse), Cardano (Charles Hoskinson), ONDO (Nat Eliason), Avalanche and Near Protocol (Marc Andreesen), Changpeng Zhao (CZ), and Coinbase (Brian Armstrong) are confirmed to be present.

Adding to the intrigue, a whale who longed $200 million in crypto before Trump’s crypto reserve announcement has updated their ETH handle to “March 7”, the date of the summit. Meanwhile, World Liberty Financial has significantly increased its Ethereum holdings, nearly doubling its ETH assets over the past week.

Despite the bullish buildup, expectations are high, and if the summit does not deliver the anticipated regulatory clarity or positive policy developments, the market could experience another sharp downturn. The "buy the rumor, sell the news" strategy remains the most rational approach for traders looking to navigate the potential volatility.

Bitcoin Climbs Back Into the TBO Cloud, Testing Key Resistance Levels

Bitcoin’s daily chart is looking stronger, likely due to the growing optimism around Friday’s summit. BTC closed inside the daily TBO Cloud, a notable improvement, although it still has work to do before confirming a full reversal. RSI remains neutral, and OBV needs to push higher with stronger volume to support further gains.

On the 4-hour time frame, BTC is approaching overhead resistance at $96,000. While price action looks constructive, OBV remains concerning, as it is holding support but failing to move up. Ideally, traders want to see both price and OBV rising together, but this will require a sustained increase in bullish momentum and trading volume.

Ethereum’s Price Action Continues to Confuse Traders

Ethereum continues to struggle, despite holding key support at $2,150 over the last two daily closes. The asset remains strong bearish on both the daily and weekly time frames, and even with World Liberty Financial adding to its ETH holdings, there is still not enough buying pressure to break out of the downtrend.

To flip bullish, ETH needs to push above its first CME Gap at $2,623, which would allow it to reclaim TBO Support (now Resistance) above $2,500 and re-enter the daily TBO Cloud. Until this happens, Ethereum’s trend remains decisively bearish.

Interestingly, the ETH/BTC pair has printed a TBT Bullish Divergence Cluster on the 4-hour time frame, which could indicate a short-term relief rally. Historically, these signals have preceded 8% moves for ETH/BTC, so traders should watch for a potential bounce.

Stablecoin Dominance Drops, Altcoins Show Signs of Life

Stablecoin dominance dropped nearly 3% yesterday, signaling a shift back into crypto assets. The next major milestone will be a collapse into the daily TBO Cloud, which would confirm bearish consolidation for stablecoins and a bullish recovery for BTC and altcoins.

Bitcoin dominance is sitting at TBO Resistance, with daily RSI moving sideways—a sign that BTC.D could continue to chop before making its next decisive move. However, the most promising sign for the altcoin market is that OTHERS.D closed above its first resistance fan level and is on track to confirm a breakout in the next two days.

The recent strength in mid- and low-cap altcoins suggests that traders are rotating into smaller assets in search of higher returns. This shift aligns with previous market cycles, where altcoins begin to outperform Bitcoin as speculative interest increases.

Crypto Market Caps Break Resistance as TOTAL3 Eyes Bullish Consolidation

The TOTAL crypto market cap chart has closed above its first resistance fan level, although it remains below the daily TBO Cloud, keeping its broader trend bearish for now. On-balance Volume (OBV) came close to crossing above its moving average, which would have been a strong bullish reversal signal, but it failed to do so.

TOTAL2, which excludes BTC, is testing its first resistance fan level and could break through today. Meanwhile, TOTAL3 (which excludes BTC and ETH) looks set to close inside the daily TBO Cloud—an important milestone for altcoin strength.

The most bullish development remains the OTHERS market cap, which has printed two TBT Bullish Divergence Clusters in the last four days. OBV has successfully held key support, suggesting that a strong recovery for mid- and low-cap alts is imminent.

BVOL7D Signals Reduced Volatility, Favoring Altcoin Strength

BVOL7D, which tracks Bitcoin’s volatility levels, has officially hit the top of the Rejection Zone and has printed its first red candle since February 23rd. Historically, when BVOL7D starts falling, Bitcoin’s volatility decreases, creating short-term windows of opportunity for altcoin rallies.

If the pattern holds, traders should expect a reduction in BTC volatility and a shift toward riskier assets (altcoins) in the coming days. This is a prime opportunity to identify strong setups in the altcoin market.

Altcoins to Watch as Market Conditions Improve

Solana (SOL) posted a minor green close yesterday, despite its co-founder attending Friday’s White House summit. With OBV holding above its moving average and RSI remaining neutral, SOL remains bearish below $154, but traders should be cautious about shorting this asset ahead of the event.

XRP is struggling to push above resistance at $2.50, but given the summit’s focus on strategic reserves, XRP could retest the Sunday pump high of $2.93 in the coming days.

ADA’s price action is mixed, with falling volume but rising OBV. After a test of overhead resistance at $1.02, ADA closed slightly below it. The asset remains overextended from the TBO Cloud and Fast Line, making a pullback to $0.85 likely before another breakout attempt.

Final Thoughts: A Bullish Setup, but Risk Remains

Crypto markets are at a pivotal moment, with key indicators suggesting that momentum is shifting in favor of altcoins. While Friday’s White House Crypto Summit could drive a speculative rally, traders should remain cautious, as the event may not deliver the clarity or policy changes many are hoping for.

For those looking to refine their investment approach and navigate these challenging conditions with confidence, The Complete Cryptocurrency Investor at Mastering Assets provides the essential tools and strategies needed to succeed.