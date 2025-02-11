In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group looks at some myths that continue to gain traction in gold and silver market commentary. He looks at the U.S. dollar’s decline and provides hard data showing that global investors are actually increasing their holdings of U.S. Treasuries. Contrary to popular narratives, the dollar is not collapsing, it's up significantly from previous lows.

Jeff also looks at the misunderstood concept of fiat currency. There is a belief that gold is somehow exempt from the forces that drive currencies, but gold’s price, just like the dollar, is determined by market forces.

The discussion moves to the so-called "silver squeeze" that never materialized, including a look at futures contracts, Comex inventory levels, and why expectations of a silver shortage continue to be misguided.

The video ends with a market update, discussing recent movements in gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, and the broader economic and geopolitical factors influencing them.