Strengths
- Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Cardano, rising 31.79%.
- Tom Lee, CIO of Fundstrat, recently spoke with CNBC, suggesting that the broader market may be nearing a bottom. Lee is predicting a market bottom this week and still sees Bitcoin closing the year at $150,000, Bloomberg reports, suggesting that Bitcoin will increase by 75% by the end of the year.
- Cryptocurrency industry elite are set to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday, writes Reuters, to discuss how the government will enact Trump’s vision of making the country the “crypto capital of the world.”
Weaknesses
- Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the worst performer for the week was Sonic, down 25.12%.
- One of the more dependable trading patterns in crypto appears to have become less reliable during the swift drawdown from the all-time highs reached amid the exuberance around the re-election of Donald Trump. In the past, smaller tokens referred to as altcoins tended to outperform Bitcoin toward the end of crypto rallies. That has changed this cycle with tokens like Solana and Dogecoin closely mirroring Bitcoin, according to Bloomberg.
- Singapore’s second Minister for Finance Chee Hong Tat said cryptocurrencies are highly speculative instruments that lack intrinsic value and do not fit the “long-term orientation” of the country’s investment entities. The minister was replying to a parliamentary question on whether there was utility in Singapore’s sovereign wealth funds holding cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin, writes Bloomberg.
Opportunities
- Flowdesk has secured $102 million in fresh funding to expand its digital asset trading and liquidity business, backed by HV capital and a debt facility from BlackRock-managed funds, Bloomberg reports. Flowdesk said it will use the proceeds of the round to scale its over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives business and launch a dedicated crypto credit desk while also doubling headcount at the trading firm.
- Nonfungible token creator Yuga Labs says the U.S. SEC has ended a years-long investigation into the company. Yuga Labs is the creator of the popular Bored Ape Yacht Club collection and operates the Crypto Punks franchise, explains Bloomberg.
- Chicago-based trading giant Jump is returning its U.S. cryptocurrency operations to full strength after scaling it back over the past couple of years due to regulatory scrutiny and uncertainty. Jump is looking to hire a clutch of crypto engineers and plans to start filing U.S. policy and governmental liaison roles in due course, according to Bloomberg.
Threats
- Investors withdrew $2.49 billion from crypto-focused exchange traded products during the past month, according to Bloomberg. That makes three consecutive weeks of outflows for ETFs that focus on the cryptocurrency industry.
- Trump's strategic Bitcoin reserve plan, which relies solely on existing government-held Bitcoin and forfeited assets without new purchases, has surprisingly disappointed the crypto market, leading to a significant price drop. This development threatens Bitcoin's bullish momentum by removing the anticipated government buying pressure and potentially signaling a lack of strong commitment to cryptocurrency adoption at the federal level.
- New research illustrates that Chris Larsen, co-founder of Ripple, suffered the theft of 283 million XRP, valued at $150 million at the time, due to compromised private keys stored in the LastPass password manager following its 2022 data breach. This incident underscores a critical threat to cryptocurrencies, as the lack of robust security measures for private key storage exposes even high-profile holders to significant financial losses and undermines trust in digital asset security.