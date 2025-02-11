Gold futures climbed significantly Tuesday as investors sought shelter from market uncertainty triggered by President Trump's expanding tariff policies. The precious metal rose $23.60 (0.81%) to $2,923.10 for the most active April contract as of 3:55 PM EST.

Financial markets continue to navigate turbulence as the Trump administration escalates trade tensions with multiple countries. Investor anxiety intensified after Trump announced plans to double proposed tariffs on Canadian metals to 50%, with enforcement set to begin Wednesday, according to a social media post from the president.

"These escalating trade measures have strengthened genuine concerns about a potential U.S. economic contraction," noted market analysts watching the situation unfold. The tariff policies targeting China, Canada, and Mexico have shown volatility in their implementation, changing almost daily since taking effect last week.

The dollar's weakness further supported gold's rise, with the dollar index falling 0.52% to 103.355—its lowest level since November 5, 2024. This followed only a minimal 0.04% gain in the previous session.

Investor's Business Daily reported that Trump's announcement regarding Canadian steel and aluminum tariffs, along with his plans to increase tariffs on imported automobiles starting April 2, "sent the markets reeling." However, the publication noted some late-day relief after reports emerged that "Ontario Premier Doug Ford temporarily suspended plans for a 25% surcharge on electricity exported to the U.S. as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick apparently agreed to trade talks."

U.S. equity markets continued their downward trend, though less dramatically than Monday's selloff. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 478.23 points (1.1%) to 41,433.48, following Monday's decline that had pushed the index to its lowest point since November 2023. The S&P 500 dropped 42.49 points (0.76%) to 5,272.07, while the NASDAQ showed more resilience with a modest decline of 32.23 points (0.18%).

After experiencing two consecutive days of price declines, gold has regained momentum and found technical support. While still below its record closing price of $2,963.20 reached on February 24, current pricing positions the precious metal to potentially establish new all-time highs as investors increasingly turn to gold—widely regarded as one of the most stable safe-haven assets—to protect capital amid growing economic uncertainty.

