For the first time in history, gold futures have crossed the elusive $3,000 per ounce threshold. This remarkable achievement follows a dramatic price surge from just below $2,700 per ounce at the beginning of this year. As of 4:15 PM ET, gold futures for the most active April contract are fixed at $3,001.30, representing today's impressive gain of $57.90 (1.97%).

Today's significant price movement followed the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' February Producer Price Index (PPI) report. This wholesale price measure rose at a 3.2% annualized pace in February, down from 3.7% a month earlier and below the FactSet consensus estimate of 3.3%. The Core PPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, fell 0.1% from January, compared to a 0.5% rise the previous month and well under the consensus estimate of 0.3%.

With the PPI report indicating economic cooling, traders are positioning for potential rate cuts or earlier implementation of cuts. The next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is scheduled for March 18-19. Despite recent inflation reports showing a moderating U.S. economy, the Federal Reserve is unlikely to adjust the Fed funds rate at this upcoming meeting.

Following the abandonment of the gold standard, it took 38 years for gold to reach $1,000 per ounce after being pegged at under $40. Gold reached that milestone in 2009, after a century and a half of fixed pricing. Today's achievement underscores the parabolic rise in gold prices over the past year, when gold broke above a long-standing trendline on an all-time chart in February 2023. Now at its highest inflation-adjusted value in history, gold's recent growth trajectory stands out as exceptionally explosive compared to previous rallies in the precious metal.

