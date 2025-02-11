In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group discusses the latest developments in the gold and silver markets as gold surpasses $3,000. With silver also pushing higher, he looks at what is driving the rally and what investors should watch next.

Beyond price action, Jeff discusses how COMEX depositories function, the reality behind gold audits, and the financial mechanics of metal trading. He also provides insight into the latest U.S. inflation data, breaking down the CPI and PPI reports and explaining why the numbers aren’t as encouraging as some commentators suggest.

With ongoing economic and political uncertainty, Jeff also shares CPM Group's outlook for gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, the indicators CPM Group analysts are paying attention to, and the factors that could drive prices higher or lower in the months ahead.

