(Kitco Commentary) - In a significant development for precious metals markets, both gold futures and spot gold have surpassed the landmark $3,000 per troy ounce threshold. As of 5:20 PM ET, the most active April gold futures contract settled at $3,010.10, reflecting a daily gain of $13.90 or 0.46%. Simultaneously, physical gold reached $3,001.13, advancing by $16.22 or 0.54%.

The precious metal's impressive performance can be attributed to several macroeconomic factors converging to boost investor sentiment. Dollar weakness has played a substantial role, with the dollar index declining 0.32% to 103.03. This weakness stems from mounting concerns over potential tariffs and trade tensions that could hamper global economic growth.

Recent economic indicators have reinforced these concerns. February's retail sales figures came in below expectations, while the March Empire manufacturing survey of general business conditions plummeted to a 14-month low, suggesting economic momentum may be waning.

Persistent inflation in multiple sectors has further enhanced gold's appeal as a traditional hedge against rising prices. Additionally, investors are increasingly focused on the United States' expanding fiscal debt, which continues to drive interest in gold's reputation as a safe-haven asset during periods of economic uncertainty.

The geopolitical landscape, particularly tensions in the Middle East, has contributed significantly to gold's status as a safe harbor for capital. Market participants are also closely monitoring potential economic fallout from trade policies that could trigger broader global trade disputes.

Gold has outperformed numerous asset classes, gaining approximately 37% since March last year. This remarkable appreciation reflects a combination of falling interest rates and strategic capital reallocation toward gold-based investments.

Market attention now shifts to the Federal Reserve's upcoming Open Market Committee meeting, scheduled to begin tomorrow and conclude on Wednesday.

According to the CME's FedWatch tool, there is a 99% probability that the Federal Reserve will maintain its current benchmark federal funds rate between 4.25% and 4.50%. This represents a slight shift in expectations, as recently as yesterday there was a 2% probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut, which stood at 4% just one week ago.

The confluence of these economic, geopolitical, and monetary policy factors provides strong support for gold prices at current levels.

Analysts suggest this support is likely to persist, as it is improbable that the multiple variables driving gold's ascent would simultaneously dissipate in the near term.

