(Kitco Commentary) - Gold prices climbed to unprecedented heights Wednesday, closing at a record $3,047.14 after the Federal Reserve concluded its March Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting with a decision to maintain current interest rates.

The precious metal gained $13.03 (0.43%) in New York trading before advancing further in the Australian market, adding another $3.05 to reach $3,050.23. Based on settlement prices, April gold futures recorded even stronger performance, gaining $15.80 to close at $3,057.50.

These gains came despite a strengthening dollar, which rose 0.18% to 103.10 on the dollar index, demonstrating gold's current robust momentum. According to market analysts, this upward trajectory reflects growing investor concern about economic stability and inflation risks.

"Today's gains in gold completely overcame fractional gains in the U.S. dollar," noted a senior market strategist familiar with the movements. "This suggests strong underlying demand for safe-haven assets."

Fed Decision and Economic Outlook

The Federal Reserve unanimously voted to maintain its benchmark "Fed funds" interest rates between 4.25% and 4.50%, while also deciding to slow the pace at which it reduces assets from its balance sheet.

However, in their post-meeting statement, Fed officials expressed expectations for slower economic growth coupled with rising inflation pressures. They specifically highlighted concerns regarding the Trump administration's trade policies, describing them as "ambitious and frequently erratic" and concluding that these policies have placed both the economy and the Federal Reserve's ability to maintain stability "under increasing pressure."

Dollar Weakening Trend

The dollar's recent performance represents a significant reversal from its February position. As recently as February 27, the dollar index closed above 107, but has since experienced a devaluation of just over 4% in the past 13 trading days.

More strikingly, since President Trump's January 20 inauguration, the dollar has declined by almost 6% against the basket of currencies that comprise the dollar index. This weakening has provided additional support for dollar-denominated commodities like gold.

Trade Tensions Intensify

Market participants have now shifted their focus from monetary policy to the administration's trade agenda and its potential repercussions. The fully implemented import tariffs—25% on goods from Canada and Mexico, and 20% on imports from China—have already begun disrupting global trade flows.

All three nations have retaliated with reciprocal import tariffs on U.S. goods, creating a growing cascade of economic consequences.

Consumers in affected countries are starting to feel the impact through higher prices, though analysts warn that the full effect of these tariffs has yet to materialize as retailers typically pass increased costs to consumers gradually.

As global trade tensions escalate and economic uncertainty grows, gold continues to demonstrate its traditional role as a store of value during periods of geopolitical and economic instability.

