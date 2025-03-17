In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group looks at the Federal Reserve’s economic projections and their implications for gold, silver, and other precious metals. Gold and silver prices are currently pulling back after a significant rally, but the Fed’s latest statement warns of a deteriorating economic outlook that could drive further demand towards precious metals.

One of the biggest takeaways is the Fed’s expectation of slower GDP growth and higher inflation than previously forecasted. Jeff explains how these shifting expectations influence investor sentiment. He also discusses how this environment could impact gold and silver prices.

Jeff also discusses common misconceptions about Basel III regulations and COMEX gold futures.

The presentation concludes with an update to CPM Group's Gold, Silver, Platinum, and Palladium forecasts, and the indicators CPM Group is looking at to see what comes next.

