In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian discusses the jump in gold and silver prices, the investor buying behind it.

He shows the 40% decline in central bank purchases last year, as opposed to the ‘strong’ central bank buying hawked by marketeers. He also shows that neither New York or London are running out of gold.

He also discusses current futures market dynamics, including high open interest ahead of the April Comex gold delivery period, and explains why concerns about physical shortages are misplaced.

Jeff concludes the presentation by discussing CPM Group's short-term gold, silver, platinum, and palladium outlooks, and the economic and political factors that will drive them.