Silver finally closed above $35, and the double top formed on the charts from last October and mid-March. But the question remains: Is this just another setup for disappointment, and when will it hit $50? The last time Silver hit that milestone was April 25, 2011, while Gold continues to hit new all-time highs after breaching $3,000 for the first time on March 14, 2025. Gold has everything going for it right now, with uncertainty surrounding US trade policy, US fiscal policy, geopolitics, and a global growth slowdown.

Daily Gold Chart

When analyzing the technical chart patterns of both Gold and Silver, it is clear that these are two very different formations. Gold has remained in a steady upward multi-year channel, representing the slow and steady path of the turtle, while Silver's erratic behavior is something of the likes of the hare. Gold's recent rise from $2500 to $3000 took just over 200 days or about $25 per day. With the average true range rising over the past six months, averaging $38 per day, Gold could reach $3500 on a much shorter schedule. Staying ahead of the markets has never been easier. Get the Blue Line Futures Precious Metals Chart Pack today by registering here: Get Precious Metals Chart Pack

Daily Silver Chart

The likely scenario given both the fundamental and technical analysis targets early in the third quarter while Silver's average true range has risen to 90 cents per day. With Gold projected to reach $3500, it would take a Gold/Silver ratio of 70:1 to achieve $50. Currently, the ratio stands at 87:1, leaving the trajectory at a higher, faster pace. The key is recognizing these patterns while implementing a trading strategy on what you believe will happen next. Those looking for a daily setup and trading plan can access our daily video called the "Metals Minute." Register for a free two-week trial here: Get the Metals Minute.