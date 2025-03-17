The most significant Dow peaks in the last 100 years were in 1929, 1966, 1973 and 1999. The 1929 peak was a nominal major peak as well as a major peak as measured in terms of gold (Dow/Gold ratio peak).

The 1966 and 1999 peaks were major Dow/Gold (D/G) peaks, whereas the 1973 peak was a major nominal peak. There has always been an interesting relationship between these peaks and silver rallies. After all of these peaks of the Dow there were significant silver rallies that followed.

Below, is a long-term chart for sold and the Dow:

I have marked these significant Dow peaks on the silver chart. There was a silver rally after the September 1929 peak of the Dow. The silver rally started (in 1932) a bit more than 2 years after the Dow peak, and it was the beginning of a long period of growth for silver prices. The first peak in this good period for silver occurred in 1935, about 6 years after the major nominal Dow peak.

After the 1966 Dow/Gold peak, there was a short silver rally to 1968, but the real rally started in 1971, and it also was the beginning of a long rally for silver. A few years into that rally, the Dow made a major nominal peak (1973). The rally continued after the major nominal Dow peak, and silver eventually peaked about 7 years after (in 1980).

In 1999 there was a major Dow/Gold peak, and this was eventually followed by a silver rally that started in 2001. Just like in 1932 and 1971, this was the beginning of a long period of growth for silver prices (we are still in this period).

The next step in this pattern is a major nominal Dow peak, just like in 1973. The Dow made a new nominal high in December 2024. If this is the Dow peak, then we are in the midst of a major silver rally that you can track on my premium blog. Based on the historical pattern we could see a silver peak about 6 to 7 years after the major nominal Dow high.

In other words this predicts a silver peak as early as 2030, which is a little later than what is predicted based on the major silver cup comparisons.

Get more of this kind of analysis at my premium gold and silver blog or my Silver Long-term Fractal Analysis Report.