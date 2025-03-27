A senior White House official has hinted at the possibility of the U.S.utilizing its gold reserves to acquire more Bitcoin.

Bo Hines, the executive director of the President’s Council of

Advisers on Digital Assets, suggested in an interview that the U.S. could

capitalize on the gains from its gold holdings to purchase more Bitcoin.

This move, according to Hines, could be a budget-neutral way to increase thecountry’s Bitcoin reserves, according to Benzinga Newswire.