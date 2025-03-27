Bitcoin Closes CME Gap and Finds Support

Bitcoin unexpectedly closed the CME Gap at $83,800, a level that many anticipated would be reached eventually but not quite this soon. Despite this dip, the lack of significant sell volume suggests "weak selling," meaning there's little conviction behind the move. This improves the likelihood that the selling pressure is temporary and a reversal could be imminent. Daily RSI remains uninspiring, and OBV has yet to show a definitive bullish cross, but Bitcoin's price is now expected to push back inside the daily TBO Cloud, resuming its pattern of bullish consolidation.

The recent -8% pullback aligns with the median correction seen in past TBT Bearish Divergence clusters on the 4-hour chart. This suggests that the move down may be complete. The next signals to watch for are TBO Close Shorts and TBT Bullish Divergence symbols on lower time frames. These will provide strong confirmation of a trend reversal and the beginning of another leg higher.

Ethereum Bounces on Lower Timeframes but Still Bearish Overall

Ethereum printed a TBT Bullish Divergence signal on the 4-hour chart near TBO Support, historically a good reversal point. The last cluster on March 14th led to a 13% rally, and with a new signal now active, another bounce of around 10% is possible. However, the daily chart remains strong bearish: ETH has lost another TBO Support level, daily volume remains weak, and OBV continues to trend lower.

On the weekly time frame, ETH is trading roughly 40% below the TBO Fast line and remains in a deep bearish structure. One key reversal signal to watch for is a TBO Close Short on the daily chart. Historically, this has led to multi-week rallies ranging from 30% to over 100%. Given the time since the last signal in September 2023, one could appear soon.

Dominance Charts Suggest Altcoin Rotation Is Brewing

Stablecoin dominance saw a spike in volatility but failed to break through TBO Resistance at 7.90%. A TBT Bearish Divergence also printed on the 4-hour chart, further suggesting a reversal is likely. Bitcoin Dominance crept higher during the BTC dip but not to extreme levels. Daily RSI topped out below its previous peak, signaling that BTC.D may return to the TBO Cloud shortly.

Top 10 Dominance slipped below the daily TBO Cloud with RSI breaking down as well, though a TBT Bullish Divergence has now printed on the 4-hour, suggesting a bounce is coming soon. OTHERS.D fell slightly but held above TBO Support at 8.16%, continuing its pattern of bouncing between 8.30% and 8.70%. As long as this range holds, mid- and low-cap altcoins remain positioned for another push higher.

Market Cap Charts Show Early Signs of Recovery

The TOTAL market cap chart is showing signs of a potential recovery. OBV's white moving average is curling upward, indicating growing buying pressure. A new TBT Bullish Divergence signal has also printed on the 4-hour, historically leading to meaningful bounces. TOTAL2 and TOTAL3 are printing similar signals, with TOTAL3 holding above previously broken resistance and confirming it as support. This strength indicates the broader market is likely to recover lost ground in the coming days.

While no bullish signals have appeared on OTHERS yet, the flow of capital typically moves from BTC to the Top 10 and finally to the OTHERS market. Caution is advised, however, as OTHERS/BTC is testing a long-term support line. A breakdown here would invalidate many BTC-paired setups in mid- and low-cap coins.

Volatility Watch: BVOL7D Signals Incoming Move

BVOL7D has bounced gently off the Bounce Zone, avoiding the kind of violent spike that typically triggers broad market pain. This is a good sign for altcoins. The last time BVOL7D's RSI was this low was in April 2017, and it led to a sharp 7% BTC drop. A similar move could happen again, but so far, the bounce is modest, which allows for a smoother recovery.

Gold, VIX, and TradFi: Market Braces for April 2 Tariff News

The VIX surged again yesterday, pushing deeper into the Rejection Zone. With April 2 labeled “Liberation Day” by Trump and more tariff news on the way, uncertainty is fueling fear in the markets. Gold continues to climb, with daily RSI now at 87.32, breaking its previous high. If momentum continues, gold could reach $3,526 (2.0 Fib extension). Historically, tariff announcements have triggered volatility across all markets—including crypto.

Altcoins Reclaim Key Levels and Signal Recovery

XRP is still below the TBO Cloud, and if it loses support, it may fall to 1.80. However, expectations for a crypto market bounce support a move back to 2.37. SOL is working to close its CME Gap at $128.60 and just printed a TBT Bullish Divergence signal on the 4-hour, pointing toward a potential 14% rally. DOGE is holding support at 0.16462 and showing signs of increased buying strength.

TRX printed a second TBO Close Short on the daily chart, and while this may signal broader market caution, it has historically acted as a counter-trend asset. LINK held key support and is starting to bounce, though volume remains low. TON is one of the strongest altcoins currently, printing a TBO Open Long on the daily and breaking above its resistance fan line. RSI and OBV both suggest continued upside.

SUI is reclaiming support and gaining OBV strength, while HYPE is holding support and printing a second TBT Bullish Divergence signal. POL saw a spike in volume above its moving average, and BONK is beginning to climb after a 30% drawdown. CRV is regaining momentum with rising OBV and strong volume trends. WIF is stabilizing at support with a bullish divergence forming, and PENDLE is in the process of printing a second TBO Close Short.

Macro View Remains Bullish Despite Noise

Despite short-term volatility and mixed signals, the broader crypto market appears to be stabilizing. BTC has closed its CME Gap, several altcoins are flashing reversal signals, and dominance charts suggest a new rotation could be beginning. While President Trump’s tariff announcement on April 2 could spark market-wide volatility, the recovery posture of many altcoins indicates that the worst of the pullback may be behind us.

