In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group discusses the reasons behind rising gold and silver prices, and whether market conditions can keep the metals at elevated levels.

He looks at the impact of global and domestic political instability, declining U.S. influence, and the troubling spread of international and domestic political issues worldwide.

Jeff then moves on to investor behavior toward precious metals and the significant increases in physical gold and silver investment buying. Central banks' buying patterns also are discussed along with their influence compared to investment demand.

The presentation concludes with a look at CPM Group projections for short and medium term gold and silver markets.