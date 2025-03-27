President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs are driving today's market selloff. In times of economic uncertainty, traders usually turn to safe-haven assets such as gold, with prices earlier hitting record highs. This means it's time to check in with mining giants Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM), Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD), and Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

AEM is up 2.6% to trade at $110.33, despite bullion prices being lower at last glance. The security already added 41.2% in 2025, and is fresh off its April 1, all-time high of $158.10. The shares have relied on support from the 40-day moving average since January, which contained earlier losses. Longer term, Agnico Eagle mines stock sports an even healthier 79.1% year-over-year lead.

GOLD was last seen up 1.2% at $19.65, adding to a 26.3% year-to-date lead on its way to a third daily gain in four. The stock has struggled to conquer a ceiling at the $20 level after surging to its highest mark since October last week, but has maintained support at its own 40-day trendline so far this year.

Sporting a 31.4% lead for 2025, NEM is up 0.4% to trade at $48.92 at last check. Despite also hitting its highest level since October last week, the security previously struggled to overcome overhead pressure at the $50 level in March. Both the 20-day moving average and $46 level are providing support for the shares, though.