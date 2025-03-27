Bitcoin Shines Amid TradFi Chaos

Over the last 24 hours, Bitcoin has shown a level of strength and resilience that has surprised even the most seasoned traders. Despite widespread carnage across traditional finance markets, $BTC managed to close the day up nearly 1%. While the S&P Futures dropped -5%, Dow Jones shed nearly -4%, NDX sank -5.41%, and the FANG index crashed -6.63%, Bitcoin held its ground. This performance is especially remarkable considering how historically reactive BTC has been to macroeconomic volatility.

The VIX skyrocketed 39.5% and the NIKKEI continued its tumble, yet BTC didn’t even flinch. Gold and Silver, traditionally safe-haven assets, also experienced massive intraday volatility. The contrast between these sharp drawdowns and BTC’s stability strongly suggests smart money accumulation. When everything else dumps and BTC holds, it’s time to pay attention.

$93K to $95K in Sight for BTC

With BTC bouncing off its first resistance fan level and closing inside the daily TBO Cloud, the chart setup is beginning to align with expectations for a push higher. The next logical target is the TBO Fast line on the weekly chart at $93K, and using a Fibonacci retracement from January’s all-time high to the March low shows the 0.618 level at $95,578—exactly in line with this target range.

The market remains largely complacent at $85K. But this level is no longer impressive—it should be back above $100K. That complacency presents an opportunity. If BTC climbs to $93K+ over the next 7–10 days, it could trigger a short squeeze that fuels further gains.

Stablecoin and BTC Dominance at Critical Levels

Stablecoin dominance continues to grind upward but is showing weakness. While price is making higher highs, daily RSI is making lower highs—classic bearish divergence. A breakdown below the daily TBO Cloud would be a strong signal that capital is rotating back into crypto.

BTC Dominance ($BTC.D), on the other hand, remains strong, closing at 62.68% with daily RSI now at 82.43. If it exceeds its February high of 82.77, BTC will dominate the crypto market, further weakening most ALTs in the short term. OTHERS remains stuck at OBV support, and until we see a TBO Close Short 🔶 on the daily, caution remains warranted.

Cautious Optimism for ALT Coins

While ALT coins have seen major pullbacks, a few are flashing promising signals. SOL is approaching key support at $110. If that level breaks, expect more downside. TRX remains an interesting hedge, often holding up during bearish periods. LTC has shown signs of bottoming with multiple RSI Resets, but we need confirmation with a reversal from $80 support.

ONDO, ATOM, and KAIA are showing strong resilience and bullish divergences, while BERA is approaching its range low—a key area to watch for a bounce. CRV’s volume and OBV trends are bullish, making it ideal for traders.

KAVA has returned to TBO Support after its recent dump. RAY is expected to remain volatile into the weekend. GRASS printed a second TBO Close Short 🔶, signaling a potential trend reversal. PENDLE continues to rise steadily, presenting attractive short-term trading opportunities.

Traditional Markets Remain Under Pressure

S&P Futures, despite yesterday’s steep decline, saw a 12% bounce off 4h TBO Support, indicating potential relief into the weekend. But the broader picture remains bearish for equities, especially given the uncertainty around tariffs and rising volatility.

Conclusion

BTC’s performance amid the worst TradFi session in months is a major signal of growing strength. With $93K to $95K in sight, the next 7–10 days could surprise a lot of market participants. While most ALT coins are still struggling under BTC’s dominance, selective trading opportunities remain for savvy traders.

