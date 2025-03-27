In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group discusses the sharp rise and sudden pullback in gold prices and silver prices. He explains how a mix of political developments, specifically around U.S. tariff policy. and market mechanics such as the April Comex contract roll have shaped recent price movements.

Jeff also looks at the current version of the tariff policy, and what metals, and forms of metals, may be exempt from tariffs .

He also reviews the current status of available Comex gold, and how much is really available.

The presentation concludes with a look at CPM Group's short and medium-term projections for Gold and Silver markets, including how low prices may fall, before recovering.