Bitcoin Holds Key Support With Strong Volume and Trend Continuation

After Wednesday’s powerful move, Bitcoin’s failure to fully retrace is a major positive development. Price remained above $74,000, confirming the level as meaningful support. Daily volume continued to outperform the moving average, and On-Balance Volume remains in an upward trend, keeping its white moving average line curling higher. Weekly volume is also approaching a critical milestone, sitting less than $1 billion away from reclaiming the yellow moving average for the first time since March 3. This steady volume increase over the past four weeks adds significant weight to the bullish argument.

Stablecoin and Dominance Metrics Signal Room for Altcoin Growth

Stablecoin dominance did rise slightly on the pullback, but it failed to break above the persistent resistance line that has capped it for weeks. Continued rejection at this level would be bullish for the broader crypto market, especially if stablecoin dominance closes inside the daily TBO Cloud. Bitcoin dominance remains elevated but is starting to pull back after hitting a local high of 64% and a daily RSI reading above 91. Top 10 Dominance is bouncing modestly, but OTHERS.D is stealing the spotlight with a rebound back to previously lost TBO support. On the weekly chart, OTHERS.D is in the process of printing an RSI Reset, an encouraging bottoming signal after weeks of weakness.

Market Cap Metrics Reflect Underlying Strength Despite Resistance

The total crypto market cap did not close above its first resistance fan line, but it remains firmly supported above historical TBO support at 2.44 trillion. OBV is still trending higher, and RSI is gradually rising, showing that underlying strength is building even amid pullbacks. The broader altcoin market (OTHERS) is showing resilience as well. Its pullback was noticeably smaller than BTC or the Top 10, and RSI looks strong. While OBV hasn’t cleared key resistance at 3.39 trillion, the current structure shows buyers are stepping in.

Volatility Nears Peak as Altcoins Prepare for Breakout

BVOL7D continues pushing into its Rejection Zone, and daily RSI is now above 90—an extreme level that historically signals a top in volatility. This suggests a reversal is likely near, creating room for altcoins to run if conditions remain stable. Ethereum is beginning to print a TBT Bullish Divergence, though it remains directionless. XRP continues to hold narrowly above major support and is showing early signs of a turnaround, but will need substantially more volume to confirm momentum.

Solana is showing meaningful strength as it pushes toward closing above mid-term resistance. This could be the breakout moment that has been building since late March. However, its recent addition to CME Futures means any weekend pump may result in a gap that must be filled early next week. ADA is holding above its “must hold” level and is trying to reclaim TBO support. Litecoin appears poised for a breakout after multiple resistance tests and recently triggered two TBO Close Shorts on the 4-hour chart, signaling a likely reversal.

Low-Cap and Mid-Cap Altcoins Rally on Volume and Bullish Setups

Altcoins across the board are beginning to reflect renewed optimism. HYPE closed above its resistance fan line and appears ready to continue higher. PI is building strength and is likely to test resistance this weekend. TAO has shown strength after nearly revisiting its 2024 low, and KAS is setting up for another bounce, mirroring its behavior from last November following bullish divergences.

RENDER is moving into the daily TBO Cloud and may soon trigger a TBO Open Long. STX is testing overhead resistance, and volume will determine whether it breaks through this time. CRV is in the process of printing a TBO Open Long and continues to improve on volume and OBV. XCN is up an eye-watering 132% in just three days. CORE is flashing bullish signs with strong volume, an upward OBV MA, and a push inside the daily TBO Cloud.

PENDLE printed a TBO Open Long this week and is now in a confirmed uptrend, making it a prime candidate for continuation trades. SPX6900 has been in a wide 30% trading range since April 1 and is moving toward TBO resistance. RSR is also behaving well within its sideways range, and FARTCOIN added another 10% today, with TBO Breakouts firing on the 4-hour chart.

Market Outlook and Final Thoughts

Despite the recent strength, volatility will continue to dominate the crypto space over the coming weeks. These recoveries are long overdue, particularly for OTHERS and low-cap coins, but traders should remain grounded. A bullish bounce does not guarantee a new bull run. It is critical to manage positions carefully and take profits along the way rather than chasing the final leg of a rally.

Excitement is warranted, but discipline remains essential. After weeks of pain and uncertainty, the current structure finally offers hope—but that hope must be paired with risk management and clear-headed execution.

