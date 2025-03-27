(Kitco Commentary) - Gold futures retreated slightly today following an extraordinary three-day rally that saw prices surge by 8.34%. The modest pullback represents mere profit-taking after gold's meteoric rise to unprecedented heights.

The precious metal's dramatic ascent began on Wednesday, April 9, when the most active June futures contract opened at $2,982.74. By day's end, gold had climbed $100.21 (3.38%) to close at $3,082.95. The momentum continued Thursday with another impressive $92.41 gain, followed by Friday's $62.56 increase that pushed gold to a new all-time record closing price of $3,210.92. In just three trading days, gold futures surged approximately $257.

Today's modest decline of $28.40, with June futures trading at $3,226.90, barely dents the recent gains. For perspective, gold would need to drop to $3,195 merely to challenge the April 3 opening price—the day before a dramatic sell-off pushed the metal from $3,196 to $2,998 by April 7.

Trump's Tariffs Fuel Gold's Rally

Since February 4, the astonishing rise in gold prices correlates directly with President Trump's aggressive tariff policies. Since the first tariffs against China were implemented, gold has gained approximately $323—with the vast majority of the increase since early February directly attributable to Trump's tariff program.

The tariff situation began unfolding when Trump promised in his January 20 inaugural address to impose tariffs on foreign countries to "enrich our citizens." On February 1, Trump signed an executive order mandating 10% tariffs on all Chinese imports and 25% on imports from Mexico and Canada, scheduled to begin February 4. However, on February 3, Trump agreed to a 30-day pause on tariffs against Mexico and Canada after both nations took steps to address border security and drug trafficking concerns. The 10% tariff on Chinese imports took effect as scheduled on February 4, with gold closing at $2,904 that day.

As tensions escalated, the White House clarified on April 10 that Trump's previously announced 125% tariff figure against China actually totals 145% when the previous 20% tariff is included. China swiftly responded with its own 125% tariffs on U.S. imports, further intensifying the trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.

Future Outlook Remains Bullish

Despite today's minor correction, gold's outlook remains exceptionally bullish. The precious metal has demonstrated remarkable strength, gaining approximately $350 in just over two months. Even if gold enters a period of price consolidation, fundamental factors suggest prices will likely resume their upward trajectory.

We project a minimum target of $3,297 for June gold futures, with the highest upside target approaching $3,500 per troy ounce over the next 60 days. With global economic uncertainty and escalating trade tensions continuing to provide strong tailwinds, gold's status as a premier safe-haven asset appears poised to drive further gains in the coming months.

