Gold prices hit another record high today, as investors seek a safe haven amid tariff uncertainty and U.S.-China trade tensions. In response, shares of gold miners Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) and Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd (NYSE:HMY) are on the rise.

KGC is up 2.2% to trade at $14.97 at last glance and trading at 14-year highs. The security is pacing for a sixth-straight daily gain, adding to its impressive 136.2% year-over-year lead.

HMY was last seen up 2.7% to trade at $17.83, and already notched a fresh record high of $17.83 today. The equity is firmly above all long- and short-term trendlines as it head for its sixth gain over the last seven sessions. So far this year, the stock amassed an impressive 117.2% lead.

Overall options volume is running at double the intraday average volume for KGC, and 4 times what's normally seen at this point for HMY. For the former, the most popular contract is the May 17 call, while for the latter is seeing new positions opened at the leading March 2026 22-strike put.