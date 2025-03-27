Gold futures briefly eclipsed the $3,500 per troy ounce milestone before retreating as a strengthening U.S. dollar and rallying equities markets applied downward pressure on precious metals. The benchmark June futures contract reached an unprecedented intraday peak of $3,509.90 during overnight trading before surrendering $43.10 by the session's close.

As of 5:10 PM ET, June gold settled at $3,392.00, having traversed more than $130 in a single volatile session after opening at $3,435.10. Despite establishing a new intraday record, gold futures failed to sustain yesterday's record closing price. Nevertheless, gold has delivered exceptional performance this month with gains exceeding 10%.

The U.S. dollar's robust performance significantly influenced gold pricing today, with the dollar index advancing 0.63% to 98.745. However, the index remains below a critical technical support level of 99.25 that was breached on April 16 when the dollar declined 0.86%, moving from 99.84 to 99.04.

Silver also experienced a modest pullback, with the May contract declining $0.14 (-0.43%) to $32.495. Despite this retracement, the industrial-used metal has posted substantial gains since April 7, when it opened at $29.23. Silver continues to underperform relative to gold, causing the gold:silver ratio to expand from 99.24 on April 7 to its current level of 104.007—a level not witnessed since mid-May 2020.

Recent statements from President Trump have highlighted the administration's desire to influence Federal Reserve monetary policy. The president has advocated for lower benchmark interest rates and has threatened to remove Jerome Powell as Fed Chairman, despite legislative protections ensuring the central bank's independence.

In a recent address to the Economic Club of Chicago, Powell articulated the Federal Reserve's current stance, stating, "For the time being, we are well positioned to wait for greater clarity" on the impact of policy changes regarding immigration, taxation, regulation, and tariffs. Powell emphasized that Trump's tariff policies are "significantly larger than anticipated," adding, "The same is likely to be true of the economic effects, which will include higher inflation and slower growth."

According to the CME's FedWatch tool, a rate cut at the upcoming May 7 FOMC meeting remains highly improbable, with a 95% likelihood that the Federal Reserve will maintain its current target interest rate between 4.25% and 4.5%.

