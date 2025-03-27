In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group discusses gold's climb to a new record above $3,500 and silver's move past $33, as well as whether the current market rally differs from past price spikes or if we can expect the same type of pullback. He also looks at some of the reasons investors are turning to gold instead of other safe-haven assets like the dollar and US Treasuries.

Jeff discusses the deepening economic, political, and financial concerns on the minds of investors, and the sustainability of gold’s rapid $500 surge.

The video concludes with a look at CPM Group's short and medium-term price projections for gold and silver, as well as some strategies CPM Group is suggesting to it's clients about way to protect their long-term precious metals investments.