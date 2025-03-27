Bitcoin Tests $95K While Holding Bullish Structure

Bitcoin continues flirting with the $95,000 resistance level, peaking at $94,696 on yesterday’s close after another green candle. Although daily volume dipped slightly below the 30-day average, On-Balance Volume (OBV) and RSI remain strong, signaling bullish strength. More notably, BTC has now closed three consecutive days above the daily TBO Cloud, confirming a transition to bullish consolidation.

This structure remains intact for now, especially with no short-term bearish signals printing on BTC’s 4-hour chart—no TBO Close Longs or TBT Bearish Divergences. But if BTC stalls below $95K for too long, the risk of a quick pullback to $90K increases. A move like that would likely coincide with stablecoin dominance pushing up toward the TBO Fast line after a week of sharp decline.

Dominance Charts Point Toward Altcoin Reversal

While BTC.D is still holding above the daily TBO Cloud, daily RSI has fallen below 70, showing early signs of weakness. Top 10 dominance looks equally tired, but OTHERS.D is stealing the show—not only pushing above resistance, but also in progress of printing a TBO Close Short, a bullish reversal signal. This marks the first potential daily Close Short since November 2024 and could confirm a major shift if the candle closes in this state.

Volume strength is confirmed across charts like TOTAL3 and OTHERS, with OBV climbing back above the 3.39T line. TOTAL2, dominated by ETH, has pierced resistance again but still struggles to hold above it, unlike TOTAL3 which looks stronger. The widening divergence between TOTAL2 and TOTAL3 highlights continued outperformance in low-cap and non-ETH tokens.

BVOL7D continues to creep up, echoing the behavior seen in late October 2024—slow volatility build-up before an eventual breakout. The current environment is largely news-free, meaning BTC's price action is mostly organic and sentiment-driven rather than narrative-fueled.

Alts Are Heating Up Across the Board

ETH remains in the daily TBO Cloud but is showing weakening momentum. OBV is barely holding above its MA line and RSI is beginning to fall, so its status as a leader is still questionable. SOL, however, is printing a TBO Open Long with strong OBV and Volume—continuing to outperform ETH.

The story is similar for LTC, NEAR, APT, POL, FET, and STX, all of which are printing fresh TBO Close Shorts or TBO Open Longs, marking key trend reversals. NEAR, in particular, has now closed three days above long-term resistance, a major structural shift.

Volume continues to rise across meme and low-cap coins like PEPE, ONDO, TAO, and BONK, many of which are now confirming Open Longs and overhead resistance breaks. Even long-ignored coins like EGLD, STRK, and HNT are starting to pop.

The Bottom Line

BTC’s bullish structure is intact, with no short-term warnings yet, but its inability to cleanly break above $95K remains a concern. A daily close above that level would likely unlock a swift move to $100K. Until then, expect sideways chop or a shallow pullback.

Meanwhile, OTHERS.D is showing rare reversal signals, and low-cap ALTs are responding. It’s a prime time to take advantage of the shift—but remain disciplined. Volatility is still low, but creeping higher.

Watch BTC closely at $95K. Secure partial profits on ALTs as they rip, especially if BTC begins to stall.

For the full breakdown of how to navigate moments like this, check out The Complete Cryptocurrency Investor at Mastering Assets.