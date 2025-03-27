In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group provides a detailed update on the gold and silver markets, with a focus on how central bank actions and political developments are shaping prices.

He explains how Russia’s large gold purchases and subsequent sales have distorted central bank gold data, creating confusion about the true state of demand.

Jeff also addresses misinformation affecting investor decisions, including exaggerated claims about central banks moving away from the dollar and the supposed scarcity of silver.

The presentation concludes with a market update for gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, and why volatility is likely to remain high in the coming months.