Bitcoin closes higher but fails to break out

BTC closed yesterday at $95,630—its highest daily close yet—but still below the $95,000 resistance level that has acted as a ceiling since early April. This marks four previous pierces and now a fifth attempt to clear this key level. While OBV and RSI remain constructive, daily Volume continues to decline, falling under the yellow moving average at $2.1B. BTC has now spent a full week above the daily TBO Cloud, reinforcing the current bullish structure. However, the pullback risk remains elevated if BTC continues to stall.

On the 4-hour timeframe, bearish signals are appearing, including a growing number of TBT Bearish Divergence alerts. These haven’t been confirmed by a TBO Close Long yet, but they are early signs of trend fatigue. A decisive close above $95K is still the main trigger to extend momentum toward $100K.

BTC.D shows weakness as OTHERS.D flashes breakout potential

Bitcoin Dominance is flashing its first TBT Bearish Divergence Cluster on the daily chart in weeks, with daily RSI also trending lower. This is the earliest warning that BTC may begin underperforming versus the broader altcoin market. At the same time, OTHERS.D printed a second TBO Close Short, which is often a precursor to a major move. The last time two appeared in close proximity, OTHERS.D rallied 35% in just under three weeks. Still, the risk of a whipsaw move remains if stablecoin dominance, which just printed a TBO Open Short, flips bullish.

The situation is becoming more nuanced. The crypto market might be setting up for a divergence between BTC and OTHERS. However, if BTC corrects while stablecoin dominance rises, it could suppress altcoin gains even with strong reversal signals.

Market structure holds but sentiment starts to weaken

TOTAL and TOTAL3 are still in bullish structure, with TOTAL3 in progress of printing a TBO Open Long. OTHERS continues to flirt with long-term overhead resistance and has now pierced it five days in a row without closing above. OBV continues rising, but daily RSI is struggling to post higher highs. BVOL7D is slowly falling again toward its Bounce Zone, signaling low volatility—a pattern last seen before the big Q4 2024 rally.

Altcoins push forward with mixed signals across the board

Ethereum continues to build a base inside the TBO Cloud with slightly improving RSI and OBV, but volume remains unimpressive. XRP is approaching the top of its Cloud, while BNB holds just above resistance but with no strong follow-through. SOL has flashed TBO Close Longs on the 4-hour chart, which could signal a short-term pullback before resuming higher.

LINK remains in a confused state with rising OBV but lower highs on RSI and resistance just overhead. SUI, which recently surged, is now showing TBT Bearish Divergence on the 4-hour. OM printed three TBT Bullish Divergence Clusters—an aggressive reversal setup. HYPE, XMR, ONDO, and MNT are all in various phases of recovery, with some now printing TBO Open Longs.

Further down the list, coins like POL, ALGO, XDC, and IOTA are printing strong continuation signals with clean follow-through, while FLOKI, KAVA, WIF, RUNE, CORE, and GIGA are joining the growing list of coins showing real upside potential.

Conclusion

BTC remains the dominant force, but short-term weakness near $95K could spark a sharp pullback. If that happens, the Multiple Factor Effect could hit altcoins harder than BTC. However, dominance is slowly shifting, and reversal signals are stacking up across the altcoin sector. Traders should remain flexible—take partial profits and manage exposure—but also watch for confirmation of rotation from BTC into altcoins as the next big move.

