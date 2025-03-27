BTC stalls at key resistance with bearish signs mounting

Bitcoin continues to struggle just below the $95,000 resistance level, with yesterday's candle showing a lower low under $92K despite closing green. Daily RSI remains overbought above 70, but is trending lower with lower highs and lows. Volume has not exceeded its 30-day moving average since April 25, raising concerns about momentum.

TBT Bearish Divergence Clusters have appeared again on the 4-hour chart, the first since BTC’s top at $109K in January. While no TBO Close Long has printed yet, the frequency and clustering of these signals are hard to ignore. The bullish counterpoint is that BTC remains above the daily TBO Cloud for eight straight days, and the macro weekly chart still looks solid. However, the lack of progress and declining strength makes a pullback to $82K the most likely scenario unless BTC can decisively close above $95K.

Altcoin signals diverge as OTHERS.D and TOTAL3 print bullish confirmations

Stablecoin dominance remains weak and rangebound within the TBO Cloud, while Bitcoin Dominance continues strong despite waning RSI. Top 10 Dominance remains bearish, and OTHERS.D is starting to pull back, risking a break of ascending RSI support. However, historical precedent from November 2024 suggests some chop may occur before any major push higher.

TOTAL3 confirmed a TBO Open Long yesterday—its first since September—signaling the end of bearish control and the start of a new uptrend. OTHERS market cap is also in the process of printing a TBO Open Long, supporting a broader altcoin recovery. These signals, though early, are encouraging and reminiscent of pre-pump setups seen in late 2024.

Market structure resembles pre-November 2024 rally

BVOL7D, which measures BTC volatility, is oddly falling back into the Bounce Zone, mirroring its behavior before the last big market rally in October 2024. Multiple correlations to past market conditions—especially from September to November 2024—are emerging again, reinforcing the idea of a similar bullish breakout pattern on the horizon.

Altcoins show increasing strength with TBO signals lighting up

Ethereum has stalled despite its TBO Close Short last week, while XRP and SOL are flashing 4h TBO Close Longs—reminders to secure profit and watch for trend shifts. Many altcoins are now printing Open Longs on the daily time frame, including VET, POL, TIA, and MNT. Charts like KCS and BERA are showing breakout clusters or early bullish divergence signals.

Most notably, the TBT Forecaster flipped from Bearish to Bullish for ALTs five days ago—its first bullish flip since January. This shift adds another confirmation that altcoin recovery is underway, even if BTC pulls back in the short term.

Conclusion

BTC is at a critical tipping point. Without a close above $95K soon, a rejection and retracement to $82K becomes increasingly likely. However, macro bullish structure remains intact. Meanwhile, altcoins are gaining strength with a growing number of TBO Open Longs and bullish confirmation signals. Traders should stay nimble—protect profits but stay open to further upside, especially as historical patterns suggest that a larger move may soon unfold.

