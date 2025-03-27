Gold staged a remarkable comeback in Monday's trading, completely erasing last week's losses as investors positioned themselves ahead of the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated interest rate announcement.

The precious metal soared 2.89% ($94.20) to settle at $3,341.30 per troy ounce for the most active June futures contract, recovering from an early intraday low of $3,243.50 to approach the day's high of $3,346.70. This impressive single-day rally not only recovered last week's 2.49% decline but surpassed it.

Though Monday's gains occurred in relatively thin volume of just 182,130 contracts, the momentum has captured analysts' attention. Market participants are now speculating whether gold might challenge its record weekly gain this year which was established in early April, when prices surged 6.51% ($198.80) amid robust trading volume of 1.31 million contracts.

While a 0.27% decline in the U.S. Dollar Index to 99.60 contributed modestly to gold's rise—accounting for approximately 10% of the overall gain—the primary driver was mounting investor uncertainty about economic conditions moving forward.

President Trump's recent announcement of proposed 100% tariffs on foreign-produced films has intensified concerns about potential global trade war escalation, prompting investors to seek refuge in traditional safe-haven assets like gold.

Traders have grown increasingly cautious ahead of Wednesday's Federal Reserve interest rate decision. According to the CME's FedWatch tool, there is a 95.6% probability the central bank will maintain its current benchmark rate target range of 4.25% to 4.50%, with only a 4.4% chance of a long-anticipated rate cut.

The Federal Reserve faces mounting pressure from President Trump to lower rates, creating a complex policy environment as his tariff initiatives simultaneously risk exacerbating inflationary pressures.

In a recent research report, Saxo Bank observed: "Gold trades with support for now established around USD 3,200 ahead of Wednesday's Fed rate decision. Having surged by almost a quarter this year, the yellow metal has recently seen a loss of momentum, with large hedge funds cutting their net long to a one-year low."

Last Friday's robust non-farm payroll report demonstrated continued strength in U.S. hiring, suggesting economic resilience despite global trade tensions. This positive economic data will likely factor significantly into the Federal Reserve's decision-making process, reinforcing expectations that rates will remain unchanged at this meeting.

As investors await the Fed's announcement, gold's performance throughout the remainder of the week will provide valuable insights into market sentiment around inflation expectations, interest rate trajectories, and broader economic stability.

