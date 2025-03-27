In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group looks at the latest developments impacting gold and silver prices, economic volatility, and Federal Reserve policy.

With gold prices recently hitting $3,400 and silver trading around $33, investors are once again are showing concern about the economic and political landscapes.

Jeff discusses the role of the Fed and how that might impact likelihood of an interest rates change, as well as the trends in employment, GDP growth, inflation rates, and the strength of the U.S. dollar.

The presentation concludes with a look at CPM Group's short and medium-term outlooks for Gold, Silver, Platinum, and Palladium, and the indicators we are watching to determine where the prices may head next.